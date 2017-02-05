Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kings shock Warriors in OT; Cavaliers see off Knicks; Heat make it 10 straight

Pelicans (19-32) 91, Wizards (30-20) 105

John Wall (24/3/13) and Marcin Gortat (12/17/0) both had double-doubles as the Washington Wizards continued their ascent up the Eastern Conference. Anthony Davis (25/10/2) shot 11-17 from the field for the Pelicans.

Magic (20-33) 86, Hawks (30-21) 113

Paul Millsap (21/5/4) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (21/5/2) led the Hawks in scoring as they cruised to victory over Orlando. Dennis Schroder (17/4/10) had a good night passing the ball. Aaron Gordon (16/3/3) had a team-high for the Magic. 

Pistons (23-28) 84, Pacers (28-22) 105

Paul George (21/3/4) had a game-high for Indiana as Lavoy Allen's (18/11/3) double-double proved vital in leading the Pacers to victory. Marcus Morris (19/6/4) was the highest scorer for the Detroit Pistons. 

Sixers (18-32) 102, Heat (21-30) 125

Hassan Whiteside (30/20/0) had a monstrous double-double for the Heat as they made it ten straight wins. Dion Waiters (21/1/7) was 7-10 from the field. Without Joel Embiid and Robert Covington, Ersan Ilyasova (21/5/2) led the Sixers.

Cavaliers (34-15) 111, Knicks (22-30) 104

LeBron James (32/5/10) and Kevin Love (23/16/1) both put up double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers won at MSG. Carmelo Anthony (17/6/2) was a rough 6-20 from the field as he was booed once again.

Hornets (23-28) 98, Jazz (32-19) 105

Gordon Hayward (33/8/2) and George Hill (25/1/1) led the Jazz to their second straight win as they overcame the Hornets. For Charlotte, Marvin Williams (16/12/1) had an impressive double-double. 

Bucks (22-28) 137, Suns (16-35) 112

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30/12/6) helped the Bucks end their five-game losing streak. Jabari Parker (18/9/2) played his role as Milwaukee destroyed Phoenix. The Suns saw a big night from Marquese Chriss (27/6/0).

Nuggets (22-28) 97, Spurs (39-11) 121

Kawhi Leonard (19/6/5), Tony Parker (18/0/4) and Jonathon Simmons (18/4/2) were the key players for San Antonio as they cruised past the Nuggets. Jamal Murray (20/3/0) had a game-high for Denver, but they failed to keep pace with the Spurs.

Grizzlies (31-22) 107, Timberwolves (19-32) 99

JaMychal Green (29/6/1) had a career-high for Memphis and Mike Conley (20/3/8) shot 10-12 from the stripe as the Grizzlies won on the road in Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns (27/16/2) had a double-double for the Timberwolves. 

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Warriors (43-8) 106, Kings (20-31) 109

DeMarcus Cousins (32/12/9) was one assist from a triple-double as he led the Kings to an unlikely overtime win over the Warriors. Stephen Curry (35/4/9) missed a crucial late layup on a night where Kevin Durant (10/9/2) struggled to get anything going and Steve Kerr was ejected. 

