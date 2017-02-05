Speculation surrounding Diego Costa just won't go away. Over the past week it had been reported that there was a big money offer on the table for him from China, carrying on from the saga that ran through January.

The striker himself took to social media to bat away the rumours, but still, the links persist.

And with that in mind, Blues boss Antonio Conte is wasting no time in looking for a player of equal quality that could step into his shoes should he depart.

And according to a report in the Daily Mirror, that man is Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Real Madrid are said to be tracking the Argentine international after learning that he is not prepared to play second fiddle at the Etihad following the recent arrival of Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Jesus.

But Chelsea will look to hijack any move Real plan to make by lodging their own £75million bid for the player as they would seek to replace Costa with proven quality in the English top flight.

Having signed a one-year extension to his current contract with City in June, Aguero is now tied to City until 2020, but has informed his advisors that he won't come second to the newly arrived Brazilian.

The new contract was designed to ensure that Aguero wasn't lost on the cheap should a European powerhouse test his resolve with an offer.

At the time, he was happy to sign the contract, but is now fearful that he could find himself on the bench regularly as he approaches his 29th birthday.

Losing him could go against Guardiola, though, as Aguero has hit an impressive 154 goals in 233 matches since his £38million transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

But Chelsea are still uncertain as to whether Costa will stay with them beyond the end of the season, so Conte will be looking to make contingency plans just in case.

