Antonio Conte reveals what he told David Luiz to convince him to join Chelsea

Chelsea delivered a potentially fatal blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes on Saturday as they saw off their rivals 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The result leaves the Blues nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham, while Arsenal will drop down to the all too familiar position of fourth if Manchester City beat Swansea later today.

Passionate Chelsea boss Antonio Conte produced a magnificent celebration for Eden Hazard's wonderful solo goal, launching himself into the front row of supporters, but he was in a much calmer mood when he addressed media outlets following the convincing win.

The 47-year-old Italian gave a very engaging interview to ESPN Brasil after victory in the London derby, and in it, he commented on David Luiz's excellent form and revealed how he convinced the Brazilian to join him at Chelsea.

Luiz's 2016-17 season

The 29-year-old made a surprising deadline day return to the club back in the summer after two years and eight trophies at French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and he's been fantastic ever since.

Luiz seems mature, more focused, he hasn't produced the lapses in concentration which defined his first spell in English football, and he's been the man to replace captain and legend John Terry at the heart of the team's defence.

He's anchored Conte's three-man backline superbly well, he bagged his first goal of the campaign in the big match at Liverpool, and overall, he's brought calmness and technical quality to a side which finished tenth last season.

Conte reveals how he convinced Luiz to return

ESPN Brasil informed Conte that fans in Luiz's homeland questioned the signing, still remembering how poorly he performed in the 2014 World Cup.

However, on the centre-back's importance this campaign, the ex-Italy and Juventus manager said: "Yeah, I wanted David Luiz in my team because I always saw in him great quality as a defender, but also great personality and great technique to play the ball."

On Luiz's previous struggles in England, he continued: "I don't want to judge his past, but the first time that I spoke with him, I told him 'for me, you are one of the best in the world.

"'If you want to come back very soon to play with the national team and to be the best in the world, follow me, (let's) work together'. But he is a great worker, a great guy and yeah, I'm very pleased that David stays with us."

See more of the ESPN Brazil interview with the Chelsea manager in the video below:

