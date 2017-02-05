Diego Costa put in another powerful performance on the pitch against Arsenal on Saturday, but it's clear he can be just as brutal off it, too.

The Chelsea striker didn't get a goal against the Gunners but was still a big part of his sides 3-1 home win. He crashed a header off the crossbar before Marcos Alonso followed in to give the Blues a 1-0 lead early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

As usual, he went toe to toe with the opposition's strongest centrebacks. In Arsenal's case, it was Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi who had to deal with the Spaniard on Saturday afternoon.

Costa certainly has a reputation for being brutal on the pitch, and judging by a video that's surfaced on Instagram tonight, he can deal out punishment off the pitch too.

The striker can be seen with a wooden spatula in hand, while his friend sits with his palm open. The Chelsea man then raises his utensil, before slapping it down into his friend's hand. The unlucky man then lets out a loud shriek, and no one can really blame him.

It's not known what the poor friend did to receive his punishment, perhaps losing a game of Fifa to the striker? Costa does seem like the kind of person who would take "Fifa rules" quite seriously.

If this is the kind of thing the striker does after his sides just beaten their title rivals in a crunch fixture, I dread to think what he does when Chelsea lose.

The brutal, but hilarious video can be seen below.

The Blues are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, and another of Saturday's matches went their way. Liverpool were beaten 2-0 at Hull City, leaving them in fourth place, 13 points behind the leaders. Jurgen Klopp's side, along with Arsenal, both see their title challenges falling away poor results over the last week.

Only Tottenham were able to keep the pressure on after they beat Middlesbrough in the Saturday evening game. They moved up to second, and are now Costa's, and Chelsea's, closest rivals.

Antonio Conte's side are away to Burnley next weekend as they look to pull further away at the top. They'll need Costa in fine form to drive them to the title, and if he can hand out the same kind of punishment on the pitch as he does off, Chelsea should be just fine.

