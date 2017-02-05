What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher names the Liverpool player that should be dropped

Liverpool’s season hit a new low this weekend after their 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Their devastating loss left them 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and killed off their title dreams once and for all.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be nervously looking over their shoulder in the knowledge that they could be fifth by the end of the weekend while Manchester United could be one point behind them.

It’s been a nightmare 2017 for the Reds in truth. Ten matches, one win (against Plymouth), four draws and five defeats makes for miserable reading.

Something desperately needs to change or else Liverpool will find themselves in next season’s Europa League, rather than the Champions League.

While that change clearly won’t be their manager - after Klopp recently signed a six-year deal - it’s obvious that a change of personnel is desperately needed.

And club legend Jamie Carragher has identified the one player that needs to be dropped following Liverpool’s latest blow.

The decision Carragher would make

"I would take Emre Can out of the midfield,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don't think it works as a two alongside Jordan Henderson.

"I don't understand why Georginio Wijnaldum was out of the side. I think he brings more energy and a bigger goal threat.

"Maybe change the system of three central midfielders and three attacking players? You could go for a more conventional two central midfielders, a number 10 and a front three. You would have more attacking players on the pitch against sides like Hull.”

Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier League

It’s certainly a view shared by Liverpool fans following the recent performances from the German midfielder. And Klopp’s decision to leave Wijnaldum out following his recent goals against both Manchester City and Chelsea came under criticism from supporters.

Liverpool fans agree

Check out their reaction on Twitter:

Considering Liverpool’s form at the moment, they will not be too excited looking at their upcoming fixtures. Their next six matches read Tottenham (H), Leicester (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (H), Manchester City (A) and Everton (H).

Maybe Klopp should listen to Carragher and the fans and drop Can in the next couple of weeks in an attempt to halt his side’s alarming slide.

