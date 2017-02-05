Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 32nd birthday today as a Champions League winner, European Championship winner and the reigning World Player of the Year, having picked up both the Ballon d'Or and inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

With every year that passes, critics make the claim that his powers are waning, his influence on games is diminishing, and it's only a matter of time before the forward's remarkable consistency at the highest level comes to an end and he retires.

However, Cristiano has been simply sensational for Real Madrid since joining them from Manchester United back in 2009, boasting incredible numbers of 384 goals and hundreds of assists in just 373 games.

Los Blancos currently top La Liga by one point, having played two games less than second-placed and defending champions Barcelona, however their scheduled match at Celta Vigo tonight was postponed after storms caused damage to the hosts' ground.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a range of Real's league stats and how they compare when their global superstar plays, and when he doesn't.

Real with vs without Cristiano

The European giants have played 251 La Liga matches with the Portugal captain, winning 191, drawing 34 and losing 26, which results in a win percentage of 76.1%.

Real have played just 34 league games without Cristiano in his seven-and-a-half year stay at the Bernabeu, winning 26, drawing three and losing five.

So, while it's a significantly lower number of games played, Madrid's win percentage without their star man is 76.5% - marginally better than it is with him in the side.

In terms of points, it means that the team currently managed by Zinedine Zidane have averaged the same number of points (2.4 per game) both with and without the clinical forward.

What does Cristiano give Real?

Ronaldo has only won one La Liga title, but it must be noted that the biggest and clearest effect that he's had on Madrid over the years is, as you'd probably guess, goals.

Real average 2.9 goals per game with him in the side, compared to 2.4 without him (half a goal more). They even concede less when he plays, with an average of 0.9 goals against in comparison to 1.1 when he's not involved.

In a glittering career, Cristiano has scored a mouth-watering 40 hat-tricks for Madrid, in addition to scoring twice in 62 other matches.

If we extend the stats to all competitions, via Goal's research, it's still extremely close, with Real winning 72.9% of games with him and 72.4% without.

Cristiano is by no means finished yet and he remains important to Madrid, but, now aged 32, the stats certainly suggest that there is life for Real after Ronaldo, with Gareth Bale widely expected to become the club's next main man.

