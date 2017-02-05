Arsene Wenger eyeing up summer move for Man United player

It was a familiar tale for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The Gunners were outfought, out-thought and most importantly, out-scored to effectively end any faint title hopes they had left.

A 3-1 defeat prompted the same old questions to be asked about the character within the Arsenal dressing room and whether Arsene Wenger has used up all of his chances to create a team actually capable of winning the title.

Although doubts over Wenger's future remain, it appears he is still keeping one eye on the transfer market for ways to strengthen his side.

And, according to The Sun, he is ready to pounce for one of their Premier League rivals' key men in the summer - for free.

Despite being 35-years-old, Michael Carrick's influence on Manchester United is unquestionable.

The Red Devils haven't lost with him in the starting XI since last April and Jose Mourinho's men always look far more settled when Carrick is in the team.

However, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and Mourinho has hinted the midfielder may not be offered a new contract.

“Look, let’s be honest, I see many positive things in Carrick but I cannot go to his identity cards and delete five years. He is not 35, he is not 30," Mourinho said.

That has opened the door for other clubs to consider a possible summer swoop and Wenger would welcome the experience Carrick has under his belt.

Nevertheless, it would be a transfer that could irk some Arsenal fans who are already at the end of their tether.

Some would argue that a midfield playmaker should be at the bottom of Wenger's list of priorities given what he already has at his disposal.

And it might say a lot about the confidence the Arsenal boss has in his side that a 35-year-old holding midfielder could be one of his top targets for the summer.

Of course, it is also worth considering the fact Carrick has played for Man United and Tottenham - two of Arsenal's fiercest rivals - is unlikely to make him one of the most popular signings Wenger has ever made at the Emirates.

