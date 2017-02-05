After several spells out on loan, Jesse Lingard finally established himself as a member of the Manchester United first-team squad last season and has even become an England international.

The United academy graduate played an impressive 40 times under Louis van Gaal last term and will hope to add to his 20 appearances in the current campaign when the Red Devils travel to champions Leicester City later today.

The 24-year-old winger was asked to choose his best Man Utd 5-a-side team as part of FourFourTwo's "Teammates" feature, and as you will soon see, a number of high-profile players were overlooked.

United have one of the biggest squads in Europe and it's full of internationals, so narrowing that down to just five stars was always going to be a difficult task, but Lingard decided to have a go, so let's take a look at his side.

Lingard picks Man Utd 5-a-side team

The young Englishman, who opted not to include himself, said, via Goal: “At the back, I’d pick Daley (Blind). I think you need a player at the back who is going to be composed and assured on the ball.

"Midfielder? I’d say Pogba. You need that bit of flair in midfield. I’ll say Ander (Herrera) as well, he’s got a bit of bite to him and you need that energy and aggression."

Regarding his goalkeeper and striker, Lingard continued: "Marcus Rashford up front. He’s got the skills up top to beat a player and score. In net, obviously David de Gea.”

The huge names Lingard left out

It was no surprise to see the world-class De Gea and Lingard's good friend Pogba in his side, however, as already mentioned, he left out a wealth of talent from United's star-studded squad.

The biggest omissions have to be Wayne Rooney, now United and England's all-time leading goalscorer, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has proved to all his doubters that he can cut in the Premier League and remains as good as ever at the ripe old age of 35.

Rooney is Lingard's captain at both club and international level, while Ibrahimovic has registered 19 goals this season, 12 more than United's joint-second top scorers; Pogba and Juan Mata.

Jose Mourinho spent close to £60 million in total on Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but that duo also miss out, as do classy technicians like Mata and Michael Carrick, with Lingard favouring composure at the back and youth in attack.

