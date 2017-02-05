This weekend saw a huge meeting at the top of the Portuguese league take place between FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

With the title race in full flow, Porto managed to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack by chalking up a 2-1 win over third place side Sporting at the Estadio Dragao.

The victory sees Porto move two points clear of Benfica in second, albeit temporarily if the side from the capital can overcome Nacional on Sunday afternoon.

There were several talking points during Porto's meeting with Sporting, but arguably the biggest came towards the end.

With the hosts hanging on to their lead, and Sporting pouring forward, one legend of the game was forced to show exactly why he's earned that status within the game.

Iker Casillas may not be as revered as he used to be, but he can still produce a moment of magic when he's called upon, and that's exactly what he did to ensure all three points were in the bag.

Check the video below...

Sporting whipped in a ferocious corner, which was met by the head of former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates.

The big Uruguayan must have thought that he'd scored, aiming his powerful header towards the bottom corner, but Casillas was on guard to pull off a spectacular one-handed save to deny Sporting a sought after equaliser.

Porto's defenders then scrambled the ball away in the nick of time.

Over the years we've seen Casillas pull off a number of incredible saves for Real Madrid and Spain, so it's good to know that he can still produce something spectacular now that he's in the twilight of his career in Portugal.

