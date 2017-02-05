This weekend saw the chances of Arsenal ending their Premier League drought go from very slim to nigh on impossible.

Losing to Chelsea is certainly no shame given the incredible campaign the Blues are having but the manner in which Arsenal were swept aside without a fight was certainly worrying.

Arsenal players showed a distinct lack of fight as they were consigned to a 3-1 defeat to fall 12 points behind the league leaders.

Article continues below

To win at a ground like Stamford Bridge, you need to work hard for 90 minutes.

But clearly nobody told Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil that.

Article continues below

That’s because there was a moment in the first-half where they both allowed Nemanja Matic to bring the ball into Arsenal’s half without any pressure from Arsenal’s two star players.

Take a look at the moment below:

Shearer's opinion

It was something that was picked up on Match of the Day and Alan Shearer gave a scathing opinion on the incident.

“This is embarrassing,” Shearer said. “Sanchez and Ozil, Matic just goes straight through.

“No pressure on the ball whatsoever. One simple pass and Chelsea are on the attack again.

“It was an embarrassing performance from Arsenal.”

Club legend Ian Wright also agreed and claimed it was "unbelievable".

Ozil and Sanchez's future

While Arsenal supporters will be furious with Sanchez and Ozil for their lack of effort against Chelsea, there is an increasing fear that they both might leave the Emirates in the near future.

Both of their contracts expire at the end of next season and they’re yet to sign a new deal in north London.

But with Arsenal’s title drought set to continue - not to mention the fact they might not even quality for next season’s Champions League - every Arsenal fan is understandably concerned about what will happen for the star duo.

However, if they are to get the wages they’re demanding, surely they need to show Wenger that they’re willing to fight for the cause. Because yesterday, they definitely didn’t show that.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms