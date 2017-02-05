Antonio Conte is probably having a good time at Chelsea at the moment. The Blues are currently sat nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and his style of football and has got fans and pundits purring.

So what on earth could make him want to leave? How about a salary of £13million-per-season?

Italian giants Inter Milan are said to be targeting a move for the former national team boss, and are willing to pay him handsomely for the privilege.

At least that's according to Tuttosport, who claim that the club's new Chinese owners have identified him as the ideal man to get the club back on track following years of disappointment.

Once one of Italy's most feared and revered sides, Inter have sunk to become a club mired in mid-table mediocrity, and the new owners are looking to get the team back to where they should be.

The report claims that Inter will lay on a four-year deal for Conte for to first get them back on track in Serie A before making a push to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Europe.

Inter have struggled for consistency this season, having sacked Roberto Mancini from his second spell in charge before the campaign kicked off, they soon disposed of his replacement, Frank de Boer, just three months into their reign.

Stefano Pioli is currently at the helm, and has guided the club to fourth in the table, but as it stands they are five points behind Roma in third and 11 points off league leaders Juventus.

However, Conte is believed to be happy with life in west London, and is keen to win as many trophies as he can for the Blues.

But the money Inter are offering, combined with the challenge of returning them to the Champions League for the first time since 2012 could give him some serious food for thought.

It is thought that Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone is also high on the list, but should Conte express a desire to join he would automatically jump to the head of the queue.

