Januzaj on the ball against Palace.

Fans very impressed by Adnan Januzaj's display for Sunderland at Crystal Palace

Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene at Manchester United under David Moyes as the shining light of what was a terrible 2013-14 campaign. 

Just three months into that season, the youngster signed a new five-year contract at the club and went on to play 35 games, scoring four goals and lighting up Old Trafford with his skill and wizardry on the wing.

That said, the Belgian, who turns 22 today, failed to establish himself in Louis van Gaal's squad and was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, only to be recalled half-way through last term after making just three starts in Germany.

While new boss Jose Mourinho insists Januzaj has a future at Man Utd, he recognises that regular first-team action is what he needs in order to continue his development, so he decided to loan him out to someone who he knows can bring the best out of him.

Moyes' Sunderland are struggling in a major relegation fight, but a stunning 4-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Saturday sent shockwaves through the Premier League and narrowed the gap between 15th and 20th place to a mere two points.

Januzaj stars in Sunderland win

Januzaj was given his 16th appearance (12th start) of the league campaign yesterday and he lined up in a free role behind the talismanic Jermain Defoe as the Black Cats deployed a fairly unorthodox 3-5-1-1 formation.

Crystal Palace v Sunderland - Premier League

The attacking midfielder produced a classy, impressive performance at Selhurst Park and showed a number of attributes which suggest that he does have what it takes to thrive in the English top-flight.

Everyone knows that Januzaj is blessed with vision, creativity, technical ability and a wonderful left foot, which, as you can see in an individual highlights video further down the page, he used to provide two assists for Defoe and to come very close to scoring himself.

However, the talented playmaker also displayed a good work-rate, awareness, an eagerness to get on the ball and surprisingly some strength to hold off Palace players as he dribbled.

It was a very good outing for Januzaj, who was replaced by Steven Pienaar in the 78th minute after picking up an injury.

Fans who saw the match were full of praise for the Red Devils loanee on Twitter and, judging by the tweets below, United supporters should be pretty pleased with their starlet's progress:

What do YOU make of Januzaj's development under Moyes at Sunderland? Do YOU think he has a long-term future at Man Utd? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

