Chris Eubank Jr became the new IBO super-middleweight champion on Saturday night with a tenth round stoppage of Renold Quinlan.

The fight, held at London Olympia, was the biggest of Eubank's career to date and the Brit made sure he grasped the opportunity with both hands.

His Australian opponent, Quinlan, came into the bout as the heavy underdog and although the contest proved to be relatively one-sided, the 27-year-old was a lot more resilient than what most were expecting.

Eubank eventually picked up the victory in the tenth round and he quickly turned his attention to his potential future opponents almost immediately after dispatching Quinlan.

For the last few years, Eubank has been frustrated the pace at which he has been allowed to progress onto the global stage, however, Saturday night's win has left him in no doubt, a world title shot must come next.

And the IBO super-middleweight champion revealed he would be comfortable to return to middleweight if it means he gets the fights he wants.

“This is my ticket to the big time to challenge all the other world champions in the middleweight division and super middleweight division,” Eubank Jr said, as per Eurosport.

"So I guess It’s whoever steps up first. Andre Ward is not in the super middleweight or middleweight divisions. We’re chasing James DeGale, then that’s what we shall do. I sparred with him many years ago."

"I know what he is, and I know what I can do to him. That’s the fight people want to see, and now we have the platform. There are great fights to be made, and I’m right in the mix now."

But DeGale isn't the only big opponent the 27-year-old is hoping to land a punch on. His father, Chris Eubank Sr, added that pound-for-pound king Gennady Golovkin is someone else they will hope to hold talks with.

"At middleweight, they’re talking about Golovkin, and we’re going to be negotiating with him too," said Eubank Sr.

"Where Golovkin is concerned, we’re looking to make that fight ASAP at middleweight. Those are the two he has in mind.

"At middleweight, it’s Golovkin because we got swindled out of that fight in 2016. We got swindled out of that fight. Now those guys are to the side. Now we can plow ahead and make up for lost time. We only lost six months. He’s been right on target."

