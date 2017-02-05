What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

How to make FIFA coins without any trading

No matter how much work EA Sports put into creating FIFA 17, gamers are always looking to exploit the game for their own benefit.

While players will work hard to make FIFA coins on Ultimate Team, it seems there is an incredibly easy way to get around it.

Popular YouTuber DailyTradingTips - brought to our attention by Dream Team - has discovered a very simple way to cash in.

Here is all you need to do:

Firstly, create a new account in the game. Don’t worry because you’ll be able to transfer all of the coins that you earn back into your main account whenever you want.

Then, you need to go over and complete the ‘Sixes’ squad building challenges - which costs around 5K coins.

After you’ve done that, you’ll be rewarded with a 45K player pack.

If you’re lucky, these will contain some decent players meaning you’ll be making easy profit the majority of the time.

p1b874phh519er30t1vth7qadvkh.jpg

Then you can complete the ‘Legendary’ squad building challenges. This costs around 9K but you will be rewarded with a 50K pack.

DailyTradingTips says you can continue to create new accounts and do this as many times as you want.

Check out the video that explains all:

The video, which was posted just a few days ago, has already received more than 72,000 views.

And several comments suggest that they’ve tried and tested the tip and had great success.

“I did what you told and in the first pack, I packed DE GEA!!!! TKS,” one user wrote.

Another wrote: “I’ve used this tactic since the begging and I've made 1million”.

p1b874rdli18l6g9m5ngb4ue7j.jpg

“I had done this method some time before, it is so effective,” added a third.

So, if you desperately want some FIFA coins, check out this cheeky method.

La Liga
EA SPORTS FIFA
Real Madrid
Football
Premier League
Barcelona
Manchester United

