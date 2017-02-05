Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

The Atlanta Falcons possessed the NFL’s top offense this season and forced their way into the Super Bowl.

They could not have done so without the elite play of their franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, who made everything click.

The 31-year-old posted the best season of his nine-year career with the organization, throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions in the regular season.

Additionally, he completed an absurd 69.9 percent of his passes along with a quarterback rating of 117.1.

With those kind of numbers on a playoff-bound team, it would have been a travesty if he wasn’t honored with the NFL MVP award, which he was presented with on Saturday night during the NFL Honors show.

While he wasn’t in attendance due to the Super Bowl, he recorded the following video message which was played at the event.

He also took home the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award. Here’s a look at the winners of all of the categories.

While the voting takes into account regular season numbers and accomplishments, Ryan has actually been even better during the Playoffs, much to the dismay of New England Patriots fans.

Through two games, he has completed 70.7 percent of his passes (53-for-75) for 730 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception for a near-perfect 132.6 quarterback rating.

It remains to be seen whether or not the MVP will carry his team to a Super Bowl victory or not.

History is not on his side, as the seven previous winners of the award have gone a combined 0-7 in the Super Bowl at the end of their MVP campaigns.

Will Ryan join Kurt Warner in 1999 as the last MVP to take home the Lombardi Trophy in the same season?

We shall see.

