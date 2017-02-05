What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leo Messi celebrates against Manchester City.

Video shows what Lionel Messi has to deal with when he leaves Nou Camp after a game

On the pitch, it was business as usual for Barcelona as they followed up their midweek Copa del Rey win at Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao.

With Luis Suarez rested on the bench, striker Paco Alcacer gave the defending Spanish champions the lead from close-range after yet another assist from Neymar, and Lionel Messi once again starred as he scored a free-kick from a quite ridiculous angle.

Aleix Vidal got Barca's third, but Messi's strike, which surely should have been saved by Gorka Iraizoz, means he has now scored more free-kicks (27) than anyone else in the history of the club, overtaking current Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

The 29-year-old magician earned a rare break when he was substituted off for Sergi Roberto in the 64th minute, but he's been in superb form this season, scoring 31 goals in just 30 games for the Catalan giants in all competitions.

Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers of his generation and of all-time, and with that in mind, have you ever wondered what it's like for the Argentinian, who's spent his entire senior career with Barcelona, to leave the Nou Camp after a match?

Well, wonder no more, thanks to Antonella Roccuzzo. The 28-year-old woman is Leo's current fiancé and long-time partner, having been his girlfriend since 2008.

FC Barcelona v UD Las Palmas - La Liga

Watch as Messi leaves the Nou Camp

Messi and Roccuzzo are set to get married in June, but in the meantime, she travelled with the global superstar on Saturday evening as he left the Nou Camp and drove home.

However, as you can see in the video below from 101greatgoals, courtesy of Roccuzzo's Instagram Stories, the reception Leo Messi receives from fans outside the stadium as he attempts to leave is simply incredible.

It's clear that the extremely excitable Barca fans make it pretty difficult for Messi to exit the Nou Camp, as they try to worship their footballing hero - and we can assume this happens on a regular basis, but who can blame them?!

Messi will hope to produce a performance which evokes a similar response from the faithful in Catalonia on Thursday, when Luis Enrique's men host Diego Simeone's Atletico in the Copa semi-final second leg.

What do YOU make of the scenes as Messi left the Nou Camp after Barca 3-0 Athletic Club? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

