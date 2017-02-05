What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

A number of Premier League clubs could be making eyes at the Bundesliga this summer after one Bayern Munich star hinted that he may be on his way out of the club.

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa was been an influential figure in the Bayern squad last season, but he has made the surprising decision to go public with his desire to move on and seek new pastures at the end of the current campaign.

According to German publication Bild, the 26-year-old has his heart set on a move to England, despite there being some lucrative offers from China and Europe on the table.

Since joining the Bavarian giants from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015, he has gone on to score 11 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions, but just two seasons after arriving he's apparently ready to move on.

He's currently under contract at the Alianz Arena until 2020, but has expressed a desire to move on, but should Bayern not receive an offer they deem acceptable the situation could threaten to get ugly.

However, his comments hinted towards him not feeling happy with life at the club, and they would be remiss to keep a player that doesn't want to be there.

"When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything," he said.

"We’ve got a few million-strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe.

"I don’t completely feel happy here, but we will soon find a solution… Whether I stay it depends on a few factors. Main factor is minutes played. Being a core player is a crucial difference in my career.

"England is one of the biggest leagues in the world – fantastic."

A number of clubs could tempt him to England, but given his comments he would likely seem at home in London, meaning Arsenal and Chelsea fans may have a potential transfer target on their hands in the coming months.

