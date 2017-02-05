In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

.

The surprising fact concerning recent MVP’s and the Super Bowl

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Winning the MVP award is the highest individual honor in the NFL.

It’s the award that every player aspires to and the honor that is among the most respected across the world of sports.

However, being labeled as the Most Valuable Player hasn’t resulted in much success in recent years when it has come to winning the Super Bowl.

Article continues below

Warning: this will leave you scratching your head.

In fact, in an odd turn of events, each of the past seven MVP winners to reach the Super Bowl have ended up losing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Why Tom Brady will head into the Super Bowl with a huge point to prove

Why Tom Brady will head into the Super Bowl with a huge point to prove

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Video: Arsenal fans furious with what Mesut Ozil did during Eden Hazard's goal

Video: Arsenal fans furious with what Mesut Ozil did during Eden Hazard's goal

Antonio Conte reveals what he told David Luiz to convince him to join Chelsea

Antonio Conte reveals what he told David Luiz to convince him to join Chelsea

Kurt Warner’s MVP and Super Bowl victories in 1999 was the last time it’s happened.

If you remember back to last season, Cam Newton took the NFL by storm during the regular season to capture his individual honor, but then choked in the Super Bowl.

Two years prior to that, the MVP Peyton Manning led his team against the Seattle Seahawks and promptly got beat down to the tune of 43-8.

Tom Brady, who’s going up against Ryan in the Super Bowl today, was a victim of the same luck himself, as his team’s shocking 17-14 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII came at the end of an MVP campaign as well.

Super Bowl XLII

For whatever reason, when the lights have been the brightest and when it’s mattered most, recent MVP’s have not gotten the job done in the final game of the year.

As for Ryan’s chances to reverse the trend this year?

New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Brady, already playing with a chip on his shoulder after the Deflategate scandal and suspension, now will try to show the world that he, in fact, is the true MVP.

In other words, Ryan will need to be at his best.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again