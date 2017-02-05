Winning the MVP award is the highest individual honor in the NFL.

It’s the award that every player aspires to and the honor that is among the most respected across the world of sports.

However, being labeled as the Most Valuable Player hasn’t resulted in much success in recent years when it has come to winning the Super Bowl.

Warning: this will leave you scratching your head.

In fact, in an odd turn of events, each of the past seven MVP winners to reach the Super Bowl have ended up losing.

Kurt Warner’s MVP and Super Bowl victories in 1999 was the last time it’s happened.

If you remember back to last season, Cam Newton took the NFL by storm during the regular season to capture his individual honor, but then choked in the Super Bowl.

Two years prior to that, the MVP Peyton Manning led his team against the Seattle Seahawks and promptly got beat down to the tune of 43-8.

Tom Brady, who’s going up against Ryan in the Super Bowl today, was a victim of the same luck himself, as his team’s shocking 17-14 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII came at the end of an MVP campaign as well.

For whatever reason, when the lights have been the brightest and when it’s mattered most, recent MVP’s have not gotten the job done in the final game of the year.

As for Ryan’s chances to reverse the trend this year?

Brady, already playing with a chip on his shoulder after the Deflategate scandal and suspension, now will try to show the world that he, in fact, is the true MVP.

In other words, Ryan will need to be at his best.

