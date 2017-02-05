What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Dietmar Hamann criticises decision Liverpool made on Klopp's future last summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Before Christmas, the mood around Anfield was optimistic, to say the least.

Liverpool were well in the title race, had reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and also had the FA Cup to look forward to.

Fast forward four weeks and any trophy hopes have practically disappeared.

Article continues below

The Reds are out of both cup competitions and following yesterday's shock defeat to Hull, they are now 13 points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

For the first time since he took charge at Anfield, the faith of the club supporters in Jurgen Klopp is being put to the test.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Why Tom Brady will head into the Super Bowl with a huge point to prove

Why Tom Brady will head into the Super Bowl with a huge point to prove

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Video: Arsenal fans furious with what Mesut Ozil did during Eden Hazard's goal

Video: Arsenal fans furious with what Mesut Ozil did during Eden Hazard's goal

Antonio Conte reveals what he told David Luiz to convince him to join Chelsea

Antonio Conte reveals what he told David Luiz to convince him to join Chelsea

And former Liverpool favourite Dietmar Hamann has voiced his own concerns about the manager.

Last summer, the club's hierarchy were so impressed by the changes Klopp had made during his first season they offered the German a six-year contract extension - a decision Hamann has labelled 'absolute madness'.

"I like Klopp, but you know they lost two finals, so I'd be careful. I wouldn't have given him a six-year contract. I think that's absolute madness," Hamann told The Times.

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League

"He's got six years left now. They lost to Southampton (in the League Cup semi-final) so that's another year gone (without a trophy). They may not finish top four."

After such a bad start to 2017, Klopp's men have fallen from title contenders to top four hopefuls with both Manchester clubs now breathing down their necks for that last Champions League qualifying spot.

Hamann believes the team's current slump might be connected to their lack of experience which became even more obvious during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this week.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

He added: "When I watched them the other day against Chelsea, to me it looked like a team with purpose, a bunch of men - against boys who like to play.

"Chelsea were the grown-up team. This is where Liverpool need to improve. They need some game intelligence, some nous, and if they don't develop that they need to bring someone in."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Dietmar Hamann

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again