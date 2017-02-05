Dietmar Hamann criticises decision Liverpool made on Klopp's future last summer

Before Christmas, the mood around Anfield was optimistic, to say the least.

Liverpool were well in the title race, had reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and also had the FA Cup to look forward to.

Fast forward four weeks and any trophy hopes have practically disappeared.

The Reds are out of both cup competitions and following yesterday's shock defeat to Hull, they are now 13 points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

For the first time since he took charge at Anfield, the faith of the club supporters in Jurgen Klopp is being put to the test.

And former Liverpool favourite Dietmar Hamann has voiced his own concerns about the manager.

Last summer, the club's hierarchy were so impressed by the changes Klopp had made during his first season they offered the German a six-year contract extension - a decision Hamann has labelled 'absolute madness'.

"I like Klopp, but you know they lost two finals, so I'd be careful. I wouldn't have given him a six-year contract. I think that's absolute madness," Hamann told The Times.

"He's got six years left now. They lost to Southampton (in the League Cup semi-final) so that's another year gone (without a trophy). They may not finish top four."

After such a bad start to 2017, Klopp's men have fallen from title contenders to top four hopefuls with both Manchester clubs now breathing down their necks for that last Champions League qualifying spot.

Hamann believes the team's current slump might be connected to their lack of experience which became even more obvious during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this week.

He added: "When I watched them the other day against Chelsea, to me it looked like a team with purpose, a bunch of men - against boys who like to play.

"Chelsea were the grown-up team. This is where Liverpool need to improve. They need some game intelligence, some nous, and if they don't develop that they need to bring someone in."

