Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers.

What do all five managers have in common?

They all managed Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

They also all failed to win the Premier League during their time at Anfield, meaning Gerrard never got his hands on England’s biggest prize during his career.

While he never won the Premier League, Gerrard did lift the Champions League under Benitez. That night in Istanbul was, without doubt, the greatest night in Gerrard’s career as Benitez masterminded Liverpool to victory after being 3-0 down at half-time in the final against AC Milan.

For that reason, you may think that Benitez is Gerrard’s favourite manager. However, the legendary midfielder admitted in his recent autobiography that his relationship with the Spaniard was “cold”.

What Gerrard said about Benitez

"I can pick up the phone and speak to all of my previous Liverpool managers, except for Rafa. It's a shame because we shared the biggest night of our careers - the 2005 Champions League victory in Istanbul - yet there is no bond between us," he wrote.

"On a basic human level I prefer a likeable manager, such as Gerard Houllier or Brendan Rodgers, but in terms of football I really don't mind working with a colder man.

"An emotionless and distant relationship with the likes of Rafa Benitez and Fabio Capello can sometimes produce more success."

What Benitez used to do to Gerrard

But what did Benitez do to create such a distant relationship with his star man?

Well, former Liverpool player Didi Hamann thinks he knows.

Hamann was brought on at half-time on the memorable night in the Champions League final back in 2005 and has recalled what Benitez always did to keep Gerrard on his toes.

Hamann claims that his former manager always used to refer to his captain by his surname, whilst calling everyone else by nicknames - something which annoyed the skipper. And he feels that Benitez did this intentionally.

"He'd read the team out: Sami, Carra, Didi, Xabi, Luis...and Gerrard," Hamann told The Times.

"It was so obvious to me. I don't know if anyone else picked it up. I think Rafa's worry was that Stevie would become bigger than the club and that was the point he was making."

It’s certainly an interesting insight from Hamann and we can definitely imagine Benitez doing something like that to keep Gerrard’s ego intact.

