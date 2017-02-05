Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks is still extremely uncertain. The recent trade rumours involving the small forward have continued, but he has conducted himself with a commendable amount of professionalism throughout the period.

With reports linking him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, the 32-year-old has got on with his business and put up strong numbers for the Big Apple franchise.

However, as time goes on and the trade deadline gets closer, the relationship between Knicks fans and their superstar player continues to deteriorate.

Last night, during New York's 111-104 loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, fans inside Madison Square Garden let their feeling about Melo be known by booing nine-time All-Star (again).

It wasn't a chorus of boos, but they were loud enough to be heard on television and the court. Melo reacted by wagging his finger at the disapproving crowd.

It wasn't the easiest of nights for Anthony; he shot just 6-20 from the field. Following the game, he admitted the trade rumours are testing his character.

As per ESPN, the 2013 scoring champion said: "I'm still keeping it [mellow], still keeping it cool, man. It definitely kind of tests you, can put you to the test. You have to dig deep within yourself to get through it on a day-to-day basis, figure out a way how to still go out there and play at a high level every night, play hard, lead this team.

"That's kind of where you have to dig deep at, despite of everything that's going on, that's surrounding -- I don't even want to say us -- me. It's testing me. It's testing my will. It's testing me as a human being. It also is making me stronger throughout this process."