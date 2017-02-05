The first day of the inaugural Nitro Athletics in Melbourne saw immense extravaganza as stars galore made the event a tremendous success on opening night.

The competitions were held among six teams consisting of 12 male and 12 female athletes in a mixture of old and new events.

IAAF president Lord Coe has already declared that it would revolutionise the sport, with the primary goal of the meet being attracting new fans as track events struggle for traction globally.

Star attraction Usain Bolt was the highlight on the night as he, alongside Asafa Powell, Jeneba Tarmoh and Jenna Prandini competed in the mixed 4x100m relay, destroying others in the process.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist lined up in the second leg of the track event against two female sprinters as well as two male athletes.

Compatriot Asafa Powell began the opening leg for the All Stars against five other women and when he handed the baton to his Jamaican teammate, Bolt was well ahead in the contest, with an impressive gap leading from the front.

Upon winning the encounter, the 30-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport saying: “I was just enjoying myself from the start to the end.

“Everybody was just having fun. Everybody was trying to support their team-mates - going over to the long jump, to the javelin - that's something we're not really used to.”

He admitted that the race was a new experience for him as, for the first time in his pro career, he handed the baton over to a female runner, eventually securing victory.

“We just want to do something different. I've never handed [a baton] over to a girl. For me that was exciting," he added.

The Lakeside Stadium with a total capacity of 8,500 saw a brilliant turnout with official figures suggesting a crowd of 7,000 present this weekend.

Australia, New Zealand, England, Japan and China were the teams apart from the All Stars while points were awarded for each athlete’s placing.

Bolt’s All Stars won with 1080 points, well clear of next placed Australia by 30 in the six-team event. New Zealand finished fifth ahead of England.

