Why Tom Brady will head into the Super Bowl with a huge point to prove

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was awarded with the Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night.

His opponent, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished second.

Yet again, No. 12 was overlooked with an honor that he arguably deserved.

In recent years, we have heard the same criticisms of Brady.

He’s too old.

He’s at the tail end of his career.

He’s a cheater, as evidenced by the “Deflategate” scandal.

He’s a prima donna, as explained by the New York media.

He’s a system quarterback, which is why the second and third string Patriots quarterbacks succeeded while he served his four-game suspension to start the season.

He’s losing fans due to his loyal support of controversial United States president Donald Trump.

However, not only has Brady squashed each and every one of these attempts to slight him, but he’s gone above and beyond to establish himself as the best current quarterback in the NFL and perhaps the best of all-time.

During the regular season, Brady threw for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions for a 112.2 rating through 12 games. He has also been impressive in the Playoffs, throwing for 671 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions for a 99.5 rating while leading his team to two convincing victories.

Since he returned from his suspension, Brady has maintained his professional demeanor on and off the field and hasn’t missed a beat, leading his team to a 13-1 overall record (including the two playoff wins).

As a result, he will break the NFL record for the most Super Bowl appearances when he takes the field today.

Not only has Brady answered the critiques above with his elite play, but his mother Galynn has been dealing with an undisclosed illness, as revealed earlier this week.

She, along with Brady’s father, who Brady called his hero during his media day, will be in attendance for the big game.

On Saturday, TB12 posted a picture of him and his parents in what was a special moment.

As if he needed any extra motivation to hoist up his fifth Lombardi Trophy in seven appearances.

For perhaps the most decorated NFL player of all-time, Brady has found himself the target of pundits, analysts and keyboard warriors over much of the last few seasons.

However, his performance, temperament and leadership have not been negatively affected in any way.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, Brady’s motivation for winning this year’s Super Bowl is at an all-time high and would likely mean more to him than any other victory in his storied, Hall of Fame career.

