Wayne Rooney not included in Man United squad to play Leicester

Jose Mourinho sprung a couple of surprises in the squad he chose to face Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

After three consecutive draws in the Premier League, Manchester United are desperate to return to winning ways and get their pursuit for a place in the top four back on track.

With still so much to play for, Mourinho will need all of his big names to contribute between now and the end of the season to avoid spending another year in the Europa League.

And yet there was one major absentee from the Red Devils team sheet to face the Premier League champions this afternoon - the club captain Wayne Rooney.

Just days after Mourinho questioned the winning mentality of some of his less experienced stars, it did seem strange that the club's leading goalscorer did not make the cut.

Paul Hirst of The Times revealed that he had been told Rooney was not injured, fueling speculation why the forward had not been selected.

With the Chinese transfer window still open and recent rumours linking the 31-year-old with a move to the Far East, some United supporters feared Rooney's omission was a sign he could be about to leave.

However, just after the starting XI was formally announced, Man United's official Twitter account explained the actual reason their captain was unavailable for the tie - citing an unspecified illness.

Although Rooney was unlikely to make the starting XI anyway, there's no doubt Mourinho would have preferred to have the forward as an option to bring off the bench.

The other player who did not travel was Luke Shaw.

It is believed the left-back is fully fit and could have featured but Mourinho's latest snub suggests there might be no way back for Shaw at Old Trafford now.

