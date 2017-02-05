England commenced their journey in the Six Nations tournament with a victory over France, winning the game 19-16, making it 15 wins in a row for Eddie Jones' side.

Despite the success, head coach Jones admitted that he was thoroughly disappointed with the display and was taken aback with such a close contest.

However, he took the blame all on himself and asserted that it was his mistake of not preparing the squad properly against the quality side of the French national team.

Article continues below

Sky Sports quoted the Australian saying: “It is always good to win when you do not play well, and we did not play well.

“I take full responsibility for the performance. I did not prepare the team well enough."

Article continues below

Jones promised a startling improvement in performance before facing Wales next week with hardwork on the training ground being the ultimate path to success. However, he commended his players for their indomitable spirit.

“I got some things wrong and I have got a lot of homework to do over the weekend. I will make sure the team plays much better against Wales.

“I thought we were awful, but I thought we were always going to win the game, and that is what I like about these boys. They have got a never-say-die attitude.

“They keep at it even when they are not playing well and things are not going right. It looked like we hadn't practised, but these things happen and we will get through it.”

Jones hails the replacements

It was the brilliance of James Haskell and Ben Te’o, who came off the bench to make a huge impact during the latter stages of the match.

The 57-year-old, in praise of the replacements, hailed the talent of both rugby stars.

He added: “The bench definitely made a difference.

“Haskell, for a guy that has played 35 minutes and 35 seconds this year, was brilliant, and Ben Te'o did really well for us, too. I thought it was a great result from our 23.

“We have got a very strong bench and the fact we have four of our top-class forwards out and we can still bring on a bench that makes a difference is a great testament to the depth of the squad.

“It is our first game of the tournament and we will improve.”

A new national record was set in terms of wins by the English team but Jones reiterated that records without titles eventually yields nothing and the squad should not pay much attention to it.

Jones wants glory

“Records don't mean anything. You score 100 in a Test and next day get out for a duck," he said.

“We want to be Six Nations champions and that starts now by beating Wales next week, and that is the only thing that matters.

“If we win the Six Nations I will stand up here and do handstands. I will be that happy.”

It remains to be seen if the phenomenal Aussie can guide the team to higher accolades in the days ahead after an abysmal showing in the opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms