Marcos Alonso comments on clash with Hector Bellerin for Chelsea's first goal

Of all the talking points during Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday, one of the biggest was whether Marcos Alonso's early goal should have stood.

The full-back found himself in the box as Diego Costa's rebounded effort looped back into a dangerous area, and beat Hector Bellerin to give the Blues the advantage.

However, in beating Bellerin to the ball, he caught his compatriot with a powerful forearm to the head, which ended the Arsenal man's afternoon.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, along with everyone wearing red in the stadium, felt that the goal shouldn't have stood.

With Bellerin going off concussed, Wenger was livid with referee Martin Atkinson for allowing it to count and not pulling play back for a free kick.

But Alonso has now responded to the criticism he and his goal have been received by unsurprisingly explaining that he didn't see anything wrong with what he did.

“I jumped a bit higher and got to the ball first, I didn’t even see him coming so I don’t think it’s a free-kick," he told Chelsea's official website.

And when asked on his thoughts on Hector Bellerin, he added: “I feel sorry for him, he’s a good friend but I didn’t see him. I hope he’s okay.”

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea's victory now means they are 12 points clear of Arsenal, thus virtually ending any slim hopes the Gunners had of catching them.

They are now also nine points clear of Tottenham in second place, meaning it would take a minor miracle for the Premier League trophy not to end up at Stamford Bridge in May.

