Another day, another record set by LeBron James.

At this point, it’s becoming a common occurrence.

This time, it involved the all-time scoring list.

In the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James wrote his name into the record books yet again.

When guarded by Courtney Lee, James hit a deep fadeaway jump shot and in the process, became the quickest player in NBA history (in terms of age) to reach the 28,000 point mark.

As the youngest player to cross that plateau, now the question becomes whether or not he can eventually become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

As someone who has already surpassed the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan and Oscar Robertson on the all-time list, the 32-year-old James is already in eighth place on the distinguished list.

Up next is Shaquille O’Neal with 28,596 points, followed by Dirk Nowitzki with 29,797 (and counting), Wilt Chamberlain with 31,419, Michael Jordan with 32,292 and Kobe Bryant with 33,643.

All of those Hall of Famers are within clear reach for LeBron.

However, the top two on the list require many more years of consistency and health from James.

Karl Malone is second all-time with 36,928 career points while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the No. 1 spot with 38,387.

Since LeBron has averaged roughly 2,000 points per season in his 14-year career so far, he would have to put together around five more seasons of his typical scoring load in order to surpass Kareem.

Given his incredible athleticism and peak physical condition, this certainly isn’t out of the question.

It’s only fitting that LeBron set the record at Madison Square Garden.

In the process, he posted 32 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

James also entered play averaging 28.5 points per game in 25 contests (regular season and playoffs) at the famed arena.

"It's a special building," James told reporters after the game. "It's the greatest building in the world to play the game of basketball. So it's always fun to be here. These fans understand the game, they love the game so it's always fun.”

While much of the talk surrounding James has recently been involving his spat with Charles Barkley, this news will hopefully shift the focus onto his play on the court and his historic status within the history of the NBA.

As someone who was originally viewed as self-centered, James has proven to be extremely humble and thankful for his success over the second half of his career.

For example, despite breaking this record and also setting a Cavaliers record by hitting 20,000 points with the club, his Twitter feed didn’t include any mention of it.

Instead, he paid homage to Jackie Robinson on his birthday.

Then, yesterday, he wished the recently-injured Zach LaVine the best in his torn ACL recovery.

He has become the role model that he was expected to be and has wholeheartedly accepted the role as the face of the NBA.

Is it too early to label him as the best ever?

Possibly, but if he happens to catch Kareem, wins a couple more championships and you also account for all of his rebounds and assists, he will be the consensus choice in the “best-of-the-best” discussion.