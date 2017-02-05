1,128 wins - is Gregg Popovich the greatest coach of all-time?

Last night marked a historic landmark in the history of the San Antonio Spurs and their legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Pop has been at the helm in Texas since appointing himself in 1996 after Bob Hill had led the team to an uninspiring 3-15 start. It was a risky decision given Hill had led the Spurs to 59 wins the season prior and a then franchise-best 62 victories the before that.

But last night, as San Antonio swept past the Denver Nuggets 121-97, to move to 39-11 for the season and one game closer to the Golden State Warriors, Popovich made history.

He became the coach with the most wins with a single franchise, overtaking legendary Utah Jazz head coach - from 1988 to 2011 - Jerry Sloan.

Pop's record now stands at 1128-496, and he reached the mark two seasons faster than Sloan. The Spurs' leader insisted that the former Jazz man is "in a different league", but it's hard to argue that Popovich is a special individual.

But is he the best head coach of all-time? Well, let's find out.

Five titles, 19 consecutive playoff seasons, three Coach of the Year awards and four All-Star appearances easily leave Pop in the greatest of all-time conversation.

He is above the rest in terms of single-franchise wins. But in overall regular season wins, he trails Hall of Fame coaches Lenny Wilkens (1,332), Pat Riley (1,210) and Phil Jackson (1,155).

As for win percentage, he is third on the list of coaches that have been in charge of over 500 games (current Golden State coach Steve Kerr has won a crazy 85% of his 216 games).

The 68-year-old trails Jackson (70.4%) and Billy Cunningham (69.8%) but is ahead of the most dominant coach of the 1950s and 1960s Red Auerbach, whose 938 wins came at a 66.2% success rate.

Of course, what it boils down to is success. Wins are all well and good, but titles are what really matters. That is why Popovich's resting policy has come ahead of gaining the number one seed in years gone by.

Jackson and Auerbach are in a league of their own with 11 and 9 respectively. Popovich is level with Miami Heat president, Riley, and John Kundla, on five. He may never have gone back-to-back like the aforementioned names, but his consistency, adaptability and general persona put him in the upper echelons of coaching greatness.

Much like this discussion with players, the end result is subjective. Auerbach, Jackson and Popovich are the consensus top three, but they can all be chosen as the GOAT for different reasons.

Jackson, now with the Knicks as president, had three spells of dominance with the Bulls and the Lakers - twice. But he also coached some of the greatest the game has ever seen in Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Auerbach had a nine-year period of near-complete domination with the Celtics and had one of the most well-rounded rosters at his disposal; spearheaded by Bill Russell and Bob Cousey.

Pop has had his great players: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and David Robinson are all Hall of Famers. But the period of dominance hasn't been so prominent. The continued ability to be involved in the championship picture is simply incredible.

But his pioneering of the new NBA, ushering in a number of overseas superstars, and encouraging his players to be engaged, active members of society are traits that make Pop the man he is.

The conversation between these three greats could go on forever. But on thing is for sure, Pop is a legend, and with every passing game, his legacy only strengthens.