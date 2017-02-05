In today’s NBA, very few superstars have old school grit.

DeMarcus Cousins does, however.

On a nightly basis, Cousins not only delivers insane stat lines, but also creates some fireworks in terms of explosive emotions on the court.

Saturday night was no exception, as the Kings shocked the Golden State Warriors with a 109-106 overtime upset victory.

Going up against Golden State’s Big Four (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green), Boogie put up 32 points on 13-of-30 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, nine assists, a block and two steals.

As usual, he also rattled his opponents.

During a comical exchange in the middle of the third quarter, Cousins appeared to be lobbying the referees to eject Green and every Warriors player on the court. Take a look at what happened below.

After his career is eventually over, he will likely have a career in the entertainment business.

Those reactions were perfect.

Here are some other highlights in his well-rounded performance.

It looked like squaring off against the Warriors gave Cousins some extra motivation to show off his skills against a clearly superior opponent.

While he can cause some headaches off the court and in the locker room, there are few that can hang with Boogie on the hardwood.

He proved that yet again on Saturday night.