Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Watch: DeMarcus Cousins tried to eject entire Warriors team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In today’s NBA, very few superstars have old school grit.

DeMarcus Cousins does, however.

On a nightly basis, Cousins not only delivers insane stat lines, but also creates some fireworks in terms of explosive emotions on the court.

Saturday night was no exception, as the Kings shocked the Golden State Warriors with a 109-106 overtime upset victory.

Going up against Golden State’s Big Four (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green), Boogie put up 32 points on 13-of-30 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, nine assists, a block and two steals.

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

As usual, he also rattled his opponents.

During a comical exchange in the middle of the third quarter, Cousins appeared to be lobbying the referees to eject Green and every Warriors player on the court. Take a look at what happened below.

After his career is eventually over, he will likely have a career in the entertainment business.

Those reactions were perfect.

Here are some other highlights in his well-rounded performance.

It looked like squaring off against the Warriors gave Cousins some extra motivation to show off his skills against a clearly superior opponent.

While he can cause some headaches off the court and in the locker room, there are few that can hang with Boogie on the hardwood.

He proved that yet again on Saturday night.

Topics:
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again