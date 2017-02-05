What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Juan Mata lucky not to be sent off vs Leicester

The first half of Leicester's clash with Manchester United certainly wasn't one for the purists.

With both teams desperate for three points for very different reasons, there was certainly a feeling of tension in the air as the game kicked off at the King Power Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's side - without Wayne Rooney who didn't travel due to illness - started the game in a 4-4-2 formation but struggled to get going in the early exchanges, forcing the United boss to tweak the shape to a more familiar 4-2-3-1.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan eventually broke the deadlock with a fine run and strike past Kasper Schmeichel after he had previously created a great chance for Marcus Rashford to score.

And then from nowhere, the away side found themselves with a two-goal lead when Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a second minutes before half-time.

However, it could have turned out very differently had Juan Mata been sent off for a challenge on Jamie Vardy earlier on.

Just inside the Red Devils' half, Mata raced back to produce an uncharacteristic sliding tackle which sent the Leicester forward flying through the air - see the video below.

At least we now know why the Spaniard very rarely goes to ground.

That fact probably helped his cause in the eyes of referee Anthony Taylor, who only booked Mata for the challenge - a decision many fans disagreed with.

Some even claimed that had it been the other way round and Vardy had tackled Mata, the forward would have received his marching orders. Here are some of the best tweets:

