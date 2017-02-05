What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gary Neville absolutely roasted one Arsenal fan during Chelsea defeat

Arsenal fans weren't happy bunnies on Saturday afternoon, and it's not hard to understand why.

Defeat to Chelsea saw them slip 12 points off the pace of the leaders and they had to suffer through the indignity of seeing former hero Cesc Fabregas hammer the third and final nail in their coffin.

A large section of the club's support are in agreement that Arsene Wenger has had his day and that the time is now right for him to move on.

But there is one fan that copped some serious flak on Saturday afternoon for making his feelings known.

And he didn't get it in the ear for voicing his protestations, he got it because he brought a banner to the game with the words 'Enough is enough, time to go' emblazoned on the front.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville isn't one for mincing his words, and when he spotted the fan, he questioned the logic of bringing the banner in as though he was anticipating a defeat.

"He’s a an idiot that guy," Neville said (via the Mirror).

"What would he have done if Arsenal had won? Hidden it inside his jacket all game and the way home?

"Arsene Wenger doesn’t deserve that, obviously the Arsenal fans are disappointed, but to pre-empt by bring a banner into the ground, it’s a joke.

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"Remember, the consistency of finishing in the top four might not be acceptable for Arsenal fans, but the alternative might be that you finish below those positions.

"Think about changing your manager, it might be that you don’t finish in the top four for a few seasons, and actually what Arsene Wenger has achieved is fantastic. So, be careful."

He raises a good point, but it says a lot about the state of the club's support if their fans are now taking banners to the ground in preparation for losing.

