Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic breaks Premier League record with goal against Leicester City

Very few players aged 34 would still be capable of performing week-in, week-out for one of the world’s top football clubs - but then Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t your average player in his mid-30s.

The Swedish striker turned 35 in October but, if anything, appears to be improving with age.

Jose Mourinho was convinced last summer that Zlatan could still cut it in the Premier League, one of world football’s most physically-demanding leagues, and the Manchester United boss hasn’t been let down by the veteran forward.

Ibrahimovic scored 50 goals in 51 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season and now has 20 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils following his first-half strike against Leicester City this afternoon.

Zlatan tucked home Antonio Valencia’s cross on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-0 to United following Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener two minutes earlier.

Video: Zlatan's goal v Leicester

Zlatan sets new Premier League record

In the process, Ibrahimovic ended up breaking a Premier League record.

According to OptaJoe, Zlatan - at the age of 35 years and 125 days - has become the oldest player to reach 15 Premier League goals in a single season.

The Swede has compared himself to a fine wine on a couple of occasions over recent years and while that might have sounded a little arrogant, you can’t say he’s wrong.

And that wasn't all...

As well as breaking the aforementioned Premier League record, Zlatan also became the first Man Utd player to score 20+ goals in a season since Robin van Persie during the 2012-13 campaign.

So impressive.

Oh - and there's this little stat

Twitter reacts to Zlatan

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Zlatan’s record-breaking afternoon at the King Power Stadium…

