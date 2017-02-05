WrestleMania is often seen as the season finale of WWE’s year, with the company going all-out to make sure it goes as down as the most memorable event of the year.

A lot of factors go into making it bigger than the last, and that was shown last year in Dallas when over 100,000 die-hard fans packed into the AT&T Stadium to witness Roman Reigns defeat Triple H in the main event to capture the WWE Championship.

COMPARISONS

The magnitude of this event is why it’s often considered as the Super Bowl of wrestling, with plenty of fans tuning in to see what goes down on both nights, and even though they’re in two different worlds, the comparisons simply won’t end.

We get it, football is a sport, WWE is sports entertainment – it’s unfair to compare the two but there’s no denying the popularity of both shows.

However, that question was brought up to Randy Orton earlier this week when speaking to NBC Washington.

After trying to tread carefully around the subject, The Viper eventually succumbed and revealed that The Grandest Stage of Them All is bigger than the NFL’s Big Game.

WRESTLEMANIA VS. SUPER BOWL

He said: “WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of wrestling. Royal Rumble is getting in, winning the Royal Rumble is getting into the Super Bowl of wrestling.

“Screw the Super Bowl, we’re talking about WrestleMania. Super Bowl ain’t got s**t on WrestleMania!

“WrestleMania is the biggest show on earth, the grandest show on earth, and I feel like everyone knows that, worldwide.

“I’m gonna main event that show, and it’s because I won the Royal Rumble. That’s why I’m here, to meet the fans and talk about that.

"Everyone congratulated me and they want me to beat John Cena, take the title, put the gold around my waist, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Orton couldn’t have picked a worse time to come out with those comments, as football fans are bound to hit out at him ahead of the all-important clash between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

What do you make of Randy Orton’s Super Bowl comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

