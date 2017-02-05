Shane Lowry steals the show in Phoenix in the most Irish way possible

There are few places a golf fan would rather be right now than in sunny Arizona, watching the Phoenix open.

That was until Offaly-born golfer and all-round nice guy, Shane Lowry, made clear there's more to him than a luxurious beard and sublime golfing prowess.

Lowry, who is currently six shots off the lead on ten under par, is level with Phil Mickelson and Daniel Berger, remains in contention as the final round of the tour approaches.

If the tour was judged on generosity, however, we can be assured Lowry would have run away with it.

The Irishman was caught on video handing out free Guinness to fans from his backpack during the third round, much to the adoration of his Irish faithful.

Lowry had good reason to be in high spirits and generous mood after an encouraging Saturday showing, in which he managed to shoot five under 66.

Regardless of his remaining performances in the Open, Lowry is likely already a champion in the minds of the fans after his heroic gesture in the form of delicious beverages on a scorching Arizona afternoon.

Keep doing you, Shane Lowry.

