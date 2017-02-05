Steve Kerr has been a wildly successful coach since taking over the Golden State Warriors.

After winning the NBA title in 2014-2015, he led his team to a Finals appearance last year as well.

Despite all of the wins, success and accolades, Kerr has also proved to have quite a temper on the sidelines when things don’t go his way.

That temper was on display in the third quarter Saturday night when the Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings.

After not agreeing with the referees’ decision to hit Draymond Green with a technical foul, he stormed the court and unloaded his wrath on the crew. Take a look at what happened below. Keep an eye on Andre Iguodala, who makes an appearance shortly after Kerr made his reaction.

As you can see, he beat the refs to it when he ejected his coach!

It turned a tense situation into a comical one.

Kerr got his money’s worth in throwing the tantrum. Reading his mouth, he was yelling some pretty intense stuff in the direction of the officials.

As a result, he will undoubtedly face a fine from the NBA’s League Office.

Without him, the Warriors went on to lose by the score of 109-106 in overtime.