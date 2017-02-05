In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tom Brady.

Patriots' future plans for Tom Brady following Super Bowl 51

Published

Football News
24/7

Tom Brady will play in the seventh Super Bowl of his life when his New England Patriots plays against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, and he has had quite the illustrious career.

The quarterback is a four-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, 12-time Pro Bowler, and a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires. There isn't a lot he hasn't done, but he is also getting on a bit now, as he will be 40-years-old by the start of next season.

Many expect Brady to stop playing at some point, perhaps even if he wins the Super Bowl this weekend, but not the Patriots, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted out today that New England believes their quarterback will play for them for several more years to come. They also believe he can still play at a top level, as they are willing to trade away backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

He tweeted: "In their long-term planning, #Patriots believe QB Tom Brady will play 3-5 more years, sources say. That's why trading Jimmy G is possible."

Rapoport also reported that New England will look to give the 39-year-old a contract extension next offseason, which is a good sign that the team wants to continue with him under center for many more seasons to come.

He said: "#Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they believe his proclamation to play into his 40s."

To put things into perspective, when Peyton Manning won the Super Bowl in his last game before retirement last season, he was on the verge of turning 40-years-old. The oldest NFL player in history was Hall of Famer George Blanda, who played at quarterback until he was 48 with a total of 26 seasons, the most seasons played by a single player in NFL history.

Brady would have to play another 10 years at least to beat that record, and in today's game, we'll be lucky to see that. Still, after what we have seen this season, we know he can keep on playing at a high level despite his age and cement his status as the greatest player of all time.

Topics:
Randy Moss
Superbowl
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

