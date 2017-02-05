Since Devin Booker entered the NBA, the comparisons to Klay Thompson have been made.

With a pure shooting form, Booker has the physical skills to be an efficient long-range scorer in the league for years and years to come.

On Saturday night, Booker made his best impression of Thompson, who set an NBA record with 37 points in a single quarter back in 2015.

Despite an atrocious loss in which the Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks to the tune of 137-112, Booker scored 27 of his 31 points in a 7:14 span to close out the second quarter.

Check out the insane shooting clinic below.

As a result of his performance, he also set an NBA record, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 16-straight 20-plus point games before he turned 21-years-old.

Anytime you pass LeBron on any list, it’s impressive. This is no exception.

On the year, Booker is averaging 21.2 points over 34.8 minutes per game, which is a clear progression over his 13.8 points in 27.7 minutes per contest last season.

While they’re in wildly different situations, it’s worth noting that Thompson is averaging 21.4 points in 34.2 minutes per game.

That’s remarkably close.

If Booker can continue working on different areas of his game, the sky’s the limit and it wouldn’t be a stretch to view him as a viable 30-plus point per game scorer within the next few seasons.

Scoring 27 points in just over seven minutes is a clear indication that when his stroke is there, he’s virtually unstoppable.