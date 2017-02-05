Manchester City may have beaten Swansea on Sunday afternoon but it was far from straightforward for Pep Guardiola's side.

They relied on a very late winner from Gabriel Jesus - his second of the game - to secure the three points after Gylfi Sigurdsson had brought the relegation battlers back on level terms with just nine minutes remaining.

City's major January signing from Brazil proved to be the saviour for his new team and fully justified Guardiola's decision to keep Sergio Aguero on the bench.

Article continues below

The Argentian striker did come on as the Citizens pushed forwards for a winner but it was Jesus who stole the show.

Of course, someone with the quality of Aguero is unlikely to settle for being second-choice for the rest of the season, but there are already signs he is less than happy with the current situation.

Article continues below

After the Swansea victory, Aguero briefly spoke to the press and dropped a big hint he could be on the move at the end of the season.

“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future," Aguero said, via Goal.

And when asked if he had considered switching clubs he replied: "No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.”

The 28-year-old already has 18 goals to his name this term but has scored just once in the league since the turn of the year and with Jesus proving an instant hit in the Premier League, Aguero may find opportunities much harder to come by.

Although the former Atletico Madrid ace still has three years left to run on his deal at the Etihad, he believes the club will have the final say on his future.

“In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not,” Aguero added.

“I want to stay, of course.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms