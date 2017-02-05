What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic embarrasses Christian Fuchs with brilliant skill

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to reach 15 goals in Premier League history with his first-half strike against Leicester City this afternoon.

The 35-year-old tucked home Antonio Valencia’s right-wing cross to put Manchester United 2-0 ahead following Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener two minutes earlier.

Juan Mata then scored five minutes after half-time as Jose Mourinho’s men secured a convincing victory over the reigning champions.

United outclassed their opponents from start to finish and if there was one moment that summed up the gulf in quality between the two sides then it came during the second half.

Zlatan found himself up against Christian Fuchs on the byline and the veteran Swedish forward mugged off the Leicester left-back with a brilliant piece of skill.

Video: Zlatan ruins Fuchs with quality skill

Ibra could have picked out a teammate, but he ended up doing this instead…

Zlatan’s skill was so effective that Fuchs ended up crawling on the floor behind him.

Genius.

The reaction on Twitter was brilliant

Needless to say, people on Twitter - and not just United fans - exploded with joy after watching the striker’s moment of individual brilliance.

Zlatan only behind Lukaku in the top scorer charts

Zlatan currently sits joint-second in the list of Premier League goalscorers for the 2016-17 campaign, only behind Romelu Lukaku, who scored four goals against Bournemouth yesterday afternoon.

How about this for a record?

Moreover, Ibra has now scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils - the 10th successive season in which he’s recorded at least 20 goals.

A remarkable achievement from a magnificent player.

