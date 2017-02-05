The huge sum Man United will lose if they miss out on the Champions League

Football is an expensive business these days, and the need to make it through to the Champions League is taking on a whole new meaning for things other than prestige.

And so far this season, despite bringing in Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and smashing the world transfer fee record to sign Paul Pogba, United have struggled to re-assert themselves in amongst the pack chasing Europe.

But now, the eye-watering amount of money that they could miss out on has been revealed, they may be provided with an extra incentive to push on and secure a spot in next season's tournament.

Article continues below

According to the Daily Mirror, failure to qualify for next season's Champions League will see the Red Devils miss out on £85 million.

Failure would see United's huge 10-year £750m kit deal with Adidas take a hit as a clause in the deal would see them record a 30% discount – an estimated £22.5m – should they miss out on qualification.

Article continues below

Missing out would also see them fail to pick up some £60m in Champions League television revenue and prize cash.

And just to add insult to injury, there's another £3m on the line as their VIP and hospitality season tickets would take a hit with no European football on offer.

Such a drop in revenue would likely see the club reluctant to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer market over the summer, which would inevitably affect their ability to qualify for the following tournament.

Chelsea have felt that burn this season, as they lost out on the £62.5m they earned last season by making it to the last 16 of the Champions League last term.

Luckily, United managed to beat struggling Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday to move them within two points of Arsenal in fourth.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms