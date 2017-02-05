Sami Zayn has been in a reminiscent mood this week, reflecting not only on the success he has had in 2017, but how far he’s come in the WWE since he first joined.

Zayn ditched his El Generico character and walked through the doors of WWE’s Performance Center in February 2013, and he’s enjoyed tremendous success since then.

REMINISCING

He helped shape NXT what it is today, and even enjoyed a short stint as the champion after he dethroned Neville.

He’s proven himself to be one of the best performers in the company, and the reaction he receives on a weekly basis speaks volumes itself.

However, one man who wasn’t going to let him enjoy it all is his bitter rival, Kevin Owens.

It all started with Zayn sharing his joy on Twitter with his fans, explaining how he’s enjoyed the last three weeks, and is hopeful of setting the tone for the rest of 2017.

SAVAGE TWEETS

He posted: “Main-evented Raw. Beat Seth Rollins. Lasted 47 mins in a stacked Royal Rumble. Beat Chris Jericho. The last 3 weeks have been good!”

Owens jumped in on Twitter, poking fun at something else Zayn did years ago.

He replied: “What about the time years ago in Europe when you tried to spit in the water off that bridge but ended up spitting on your own wrist instead?”

As usual, Zayn didn’t respond to Owens’ jibes and the following day, he reminded fans it’s his WWE anniversary.

He tweeted: “4 years ago today, I went in for my first day on the job with @WWE.”

Again, Owens was lurking in his mentions and posted a friendly reminder that he debuted after Zayn, and has still achieved so much more.

Owens added: “Also, 10 years ago, you spat on your own wrist. Remember that!

“Kewl!!! Mine was only 2 and a half years ago… #NXTChamp #IntercontinentalChamp (x2) #Universal Champ. But you…you did stuff! You’re ok!”

Ouch.

It’s crazy to see how much Owens has achieved in such a short space of time, and that’s including a clean victory over John Cena.

Still, Sami did stuff, so he’s okay.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ tweets to Sami Zayn? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

