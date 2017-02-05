What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Owens destroyed Zayn.

Kevin Owens owns Sami Zayn on Twitter by downplaying his achievements

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sami Zayn has been in a reminiscent mood this week, reflecting not only on the success he has had in 2017, but how far he’s come in the WWE since he first joined.

Zayn ditched his El Generico character and walked through the doors of WWE’s Performance Center in February 2013, and he’s enjoyed tremendous success since then.

REMINISCING

He helped shape NXT what it is today, and even enjoyed a short stint as the champion after he dethroned Neville.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He’s proven himself to be one of the best performers in the company, and the reaction he receives on a weekly basis speaks volumes itself.

However, one man who wasn’t going to let him enjoy it all is his bitter rival, Kevin Owens.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

It all started with Zayn sharing his joy on Twitter with his fans, explaining how he’s enjoyed the last three weeks, and is hopeful of setting the tone for the rest of 2017.

SAVAGE TWEETS

He posted: “Main-evented Raw. Beat Seth Rollins. Lasted 47 mins in a stacked Royal Rumble. Beat Chris Jericho. The last 3 weeks have been good!”

Owens jumped in on Twitter, poking fun at something else Zayn did years ago.

He replied: “What about the time years ago in Europe when you tried to spit in the water off that bridge but ended up spitting on your own wrist instead?”

As usual, Zayn didn’t respond to Owens’ jibes and the following day, he reminded fans it’s his WWE anniversary.

He tweeted: “4 years ago today, I went in for my first day on the job with @WWE.”

Again, Owens was lurking in his mentions and posted a friendly reminder that he debuted after Zayn, and has still achieved so much more.

Owens added: “Also, 10 years ago, you spat on your own wrist. Remember that!

“Kewl!!! Mine was only 2 and a half years ago… #NXTChamp #IntercontinentalChamp (x2) #Universal Champ. But you…you did stuff! You’re ok!”

Ouch.

It’s crazy to see how much Owens has achieved in such a short space of time, and that’s including a clean victory over John Cena.

Still, Sami did stuff, so he’s okay.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ tweets to Sami Zayn? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again