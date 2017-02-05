Official online NBA destination in the UK

Doc Rivers explains why it is important to start Paul Pierce against Boston

Paul Pierce is currently in Boston for the final time as an NBA player. After a brilliant career in the league, that included 14 seasons with the Celtics, tonight will be his final game in Beantown.

As a member of the L.A. Clippers, he has been handed the honour of a starting spot in the roster despite not making an appearance for the team since the Christmas Day loss to the L.A. Lakers. 

Doc Rivers has taken the decision to put Pierce into the starting five at the arena that 'The Truth' called home for so many years. 

Speaking ahead of tonight's game - the first matchup between the two teams this season - coach Rivers said: "I just think it's important for him. And actually it's important for the team. 

"I went to the team first and asked and they looked at me like, 'what a dumb question.' But I thought it was the appropriate question for them. They wanted him to start, which I thought was great. 

"Then I went to Paul and he was actually hesitant about it. He wasn't sure if he should. Then he said, 'OK.' Then we made him practice yesterday, which is tough for him."

Pierce is calling time on his career at the end of the season and will be honoured by the Celtics ahead of the game. It is sure to be an emotional night for the swingman, who was finals MVP during Boston's last ring-winning campaign. 

