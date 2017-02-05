In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Alex Mack.

Atlanta Falcons' Alex Mack will play in Super Bowl 51 with fractured fibula

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Players would do anything to play in the Super Bowl, and some of the greats never get the opportunity to play in the big game despite the records and the stats they may set.

The Atlanta Falcons will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in almost 20 years, and a vast majority of the players on their team haven't experienced this game in their careers. One of those players is Alex Mack.

After six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mack signed for the Falcons this past offseason and was a game away from playing the Super Bowl when Atlanta played the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship when disaster struck.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

During the game, the center fractured his fibula, putting his status for the Super Bowl in doubt. Usually, an injury like this would keep a player out for about a month, and he was a limited participant in practice all week.

Despite it only being two weeks since the injury occurred, Mack will be in the lineup for Super Bowl 51, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

He’s expected to receive a pain-killing injection before the game, and they're confident he will be OK in pass protection, but there is a concern about him getting downfield for blocks and make it through the entire game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

However, he wouldn't be the first player to take part in the Super Bowl with a fractured leg. According to Pro Football Talk: "Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood did it in Super Bowl XIV and Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played through one in Super Bowl XXXIX."

The Rams and the Eagles lost in the those Super Bowls, so Mack and the Falcons will be hoping they don't repeat history this time around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again