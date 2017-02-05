Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Players would do anything to play in the Super Bowl, and some of the greats never get the opportunity to play in the big game despite the records and the stats they may set.

The Atlanta Falcons will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in almost 20 years, and a vast majority of the players on their team haven't experienced this game in their careers. One of those players is Alex Mack.

After six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mack signed for the Falcons this past offseason and was a game away from playing the Super Bowl when Atlanta played the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship when disaster struck.

During the game, the center fractured his fibula, putting his status for the Super Bowl in doubt. Usually, an injury like this would keep a player out for about a month, and he was a limited participant in practice all week.

Despite it only being two weeks since the injury occurred, Mack will be in the lineup for Super Bowl 51, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He’s expected to receive a pain-killing injection before the game, and they're confident he will be OK in pass protection, but there is a concern about him getting downfield for blocks and make it through the entire game.

However, he wouldn't be the first player to take part in the Super Bowl with a fractured leg. According to Pro Football Talk: "Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood did it in Super Bowl XIV and Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played through one in Super Bowl XXXIX."

The Rams and the Eagles lost in the those Super Bowls, so Mack and the Falcons will be hoping they don't repeat history this time around.

