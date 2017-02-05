Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

It’s safe to say that the majority of WWE fans aren’t exactly the biggest Roman Reigns supporters, and that was shown last weekend at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Most of the audience inside of the Alamodome, as well as at home, didn’t want him as the final entrant, even though he did Randy Orton a huge favour.

REIGNS' HATERS

Now, it looks as if we’re heading towards a WrestleMania clash between The Big Dog and The Undertaker, another prospect fans aren’t excited by unless Reigns turns heel.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

All of that remains to be seen, but it’s obvious that WWE have tried to do what they can to get fans cheering for him, but they’re quite stubborn.

Speaking to The Statement Show, Kurt Angle has offered his take on why he thinks WWE fans continue to boo him – days after claiming he’d love to face him in a WWE ring.

Article continues below

He said: “Roman Reigns is talented, I don’t care what anyone says. You can’t deny that the kid knows how to work.

TOO MUCH, TOO SOON

“I believe what happened to him was that they didn’t have him go through the ringer. They didn’t have him win the European title, or I should say, the Intercontinental title, U.S. title, King of the Ring. They just threw him up there right away and fans don’t like that.

“They want you to earn your keep. If any wrestler has ever done that, I don’t know of one. It seemed like they were really trying to push Roman faster than he should have been pushed.”

The Olympic gold medallist knows the push has had flaws, and it was obvious that they gave him too much, too soon.

However, Angle – who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year – doesn’t expect that push to stop, even if fans continue to boo.

He added: “I think he will earn the respect of fans, but it’s going to take a little bit more time.

“For Vince McMahon, it’s not a difficult choice. You keep Roman Reigns in the picture and you just continue to push him.

"And eventually, someday, it won’t be the half and half, 50 and 50 [where] 50 [percent of the crowd] like him and 50 don’t.

“Eventually, it’ll go up, 60, 70 percent.”

Things are bound to change, but it could be a very long time before the WWE crowd finally embraces him.

How long do you think it will take before the majority of WWE fans love Roman Reigns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms