What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker sums up Leicester City this season with one brutal tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are few more influential midfielders in world football than N’Golo Kante at present.

The Frenchman has been hailed as one of the best in his position while producing unparalleled statistics for Leicester City and now Chelsea since the beginning of last season.

Widely regarded as the lynchpin of their respective title charges, Kante has played a vital role in each title race since arriving in England from French outfit Caen two years ago.

Article continues below

Chelsea appear all but certain to reclaim the Premier League crown this season, and if they do, they, like Leicester, will owe a great deal to his contribution in the middle of the park.

Three days after setting an astonishing Premier League record against Liverpool with 11 more successful tackles than any other player on the pitch, Kante has again been praised for his enormous influence in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Falcons star will play in Super Bowl 51 with a broken leg

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Super Bowl quarterbacks do battle for MVP award - the winner has been decided

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Randy Orton gives brutal response to comparisons between Super Bowl and WrestleMania

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle thinks he knows why WWE fans despise Roman Reigns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just broke a PL record with this goal against Leicester

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

Watch: The moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended Christian Fuchs' career

With performances like these almost being a formality, it leaves little wonder as to why having Kante running around in midfield seems to breed success.

With that in mind, Gary Lineker seems confident he knows why his beloved former club Leicester have slipped from top-flight leaders to relegation battlers in the space of 12 months.

It seems more than just a fluke that the Foxes’ demise could coincide with Chelsea resurrecting themselves as Premier League frontrunners immediately after Kante moved between the two clubs last summer.

While it seems preposterous to think one man could be such a telling factor in the fate of two clubs, his statistics for this season add weight to this notion.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Kante has executed 82 successful tackles in league competition – 30 more than his nearest Chelsea colleague, and perhaps more tellingly, 22 more than the best-ranking Leicester player, Danny Drinkwater.

It was always going to be a bitter blow for Claudio Ranieri to lose a member of his star trio of Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.

However, few could have predicted the departure of the France international would see them slip from the head of the Premier League table all the way down to the drop zone.

Leicester are currently a point above relegation and showing few signs of being capable of hauling themselves to safety without the boundless energy of their former star.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Leicester City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again