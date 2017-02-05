There are few more influential midfielders in world football than N’Golo Kante at present.

The Frenchman has been hailed as one of the best in his position while producing unparalleled statistics for Leicester City and now Chelsea since the beginning of last season.

Widely regarded as the lynchpin of their respective title charges, Kante has played a vital role in each title race since arriving in England from French outfit Caen two years ago.

Chelsea appear all but certain to reclaim the Premier League crown this season, and if they do, they, like Leicester, will owe a great deal to his contribution in the middle of the park.

Three days after setting an astonishing Premier League record against Liverpool with 11 more successful tackles than any other player on the pitch, Kante has again been praised for his enormous influence in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

With performances like these almost being a formality, it leaves little wonder as to why having Kante running around in midfield seems to breed success.

With that in mind, Gary Lineker seems confident he knows why his beloved former club Leicester have slipped from top-flight leaders to relegation battlers in the space of 12 months.

It seems more than just a fluke that the Foxes’ demise could coincide with Chelsea resurrecting themselves as Premier League frontrunners immediately after Kante moved between the two clubs last summer.

While it seems preposterous to think one man could be such a telling factor in the fate of two clubs, his statistics for this season add weight to this notion.

Kante has executed 82 successful tackles in league competition – 30 more than his nearest Chelsea colleague, and perhaps more tellingly, 22 more than the best-ranking Leicester player, Danny Drinkwater.

It was always going to be a bitter blow for Claudio Ranieri to lose a member of his star trio of Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.

However, few could have predicted the departure of the France international would see them slip from the head of the Premier League table all the way down to the drop zone.

Leicester are currently a point above relegation and showing few signs of being capable of hauling themselves to safety without the boundless energy of their former star.

