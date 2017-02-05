What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

If you have a child born on February 5, there’s a half-decent chance they’ll be brilliant at football one day.

An unusually high number of top-class footballers celebrate their birthdays today, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Carlos Tevez.

The great Gheorghe Hagi was born on February 5 while the likes of Adnan Januzaj, Patrick Roberts and Giovanni van Bronckhorst also share the same date of birth.

Marcelo, a teammate of Ronaldo with Real Madrid and Neymar with Brazil, took to Instagram to wish his international colleague a happy birthday.

But this appeared to anger some of his followers, who questioned why Marcelo opted to wish Neymar a happy birthday and not Ronaldo.

Marcelo responds to abuse with brilliant comment

That Neymar plays for Barcelona presumably made Marcelo’s post to his compatriot even worse in the eyes of some of his sensitive Madrid-supporting followers.

p1b87ria8igr51ka6ljt1f6i15cb9.jpg

Marcelo received some hostile comments from a few of his followers but issued the following response, which you’ll agree is rather hilarious…

p1b87rk9vg23413gr1mqveel16iac.jpg

Marcelo then posted a birthday message to Ronaldo

Shortly afterwards and Marcelo posted a happy birthday message to Cristiano, but no doubt the same disgruntled followers were angry that he’d messaged Neymar before the Portuguese superstar.

Football fans on social media, eh?

Topics:
Marcelo
La Liga
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Football
Barcelona

