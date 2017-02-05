Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Love.

Channing Frye backs Kevin Love after impressive performance for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night, keeping themselves in control of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love put up 23 points and 16 rebounds during that game for the Cavaliers, which may have finally put to bed any trade rumors that existed about him, the most recent ones involving Knicks' own Camelo Anthony.

Other than LeBron James who had 32 points, Love was Cleveland's top scorer on the night. This occurred despite the trade rumors and back spasms that have been causing him problems. His teammate, Channing Frye, believes the speculation surrounding a trade of him shouldn't exist.

Frye told ESPN when asked about the 28-year-old: "As a teammate, I don't feel sorry for him. Who cares about rumors? We love him. We know what he does for this team. He's a Banana Republic model. ... Dude, he's fine. He's absolutely fine. He knows that we have his back.

"Just being out there and hooping is therapeutic, regardless of whether it's a good game or bad game, you're just looking at it as 'I'm out here with my brothers, we're competing at the highest level.'

"We're a very good team with him. You know, we're a very good team with him. So, let's just keep it going."

Love finally appears to have handled the pressure that comes with playing for the Cavaliers since arriving in 2014. His performances this season has earned him an All-Star call up for the first time in Cleveland's colours. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

If he keeps this up, then the rumors should stop, and he's on his way to doing that. He has averaged 19.9 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, which is the highest they have been since his last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2013-14.

