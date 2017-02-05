What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Kevin Owens destroyed the fan.

WWE fan destroyed by vicious Kevin Owens insult at RAW house show

WWE fans have learnt by now that when you’re at a house show and Kevin Owens is in action, you need to get your camera out because you’re going to be entertained.

He’s provided fans with plenty of amusing moments since joining the main roster, and even though 99% of that is him insulting the crowd, they still love it.

THE KEVIN OWENS HOUSE SHOW

He’s made a habit of it recently, both at house shows as well as the dark segments when Monday Night Raw goes off the air.

We’ve seen Owens’ insults resulting in Roman Reigns breaking character by laughing out loud

He’s also hit out at a child for touching him during his entrance, while a dark segment saw him and Chris Jericho eat two Chokeslams from The Undertaker.

This week, the Universal Champion was at it again.

Owens was competing against Sami Zayn in a street fight, and picked up the win.

However, it was his actions following the match that had fans in hysterics.

INSULT

He rolled out of the ring and was met by a chorus of boos, fans telling him he sucks, while one also told him to go back to Winnipeg.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, that was a bad idea.

After a stare off, Owens responded: “You will never be what I am.

“Have fun being a virgin forever.”

That definitely quietened the fans a little, and the boos quickly turned to cheers after the interaction he had with him.

To rub salt into the wounds, Owens got back into the ring and stood on top of Sami before celebrating with his championship.

Never change, Kevin.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ brutal response to the WWE fan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

