Carragher.

People think Jamie Carragher could be in trouble for comment during Leicester v Man Utd

Before Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 42nd minute, Manchester United’s match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium was pretty dull to watch.

Nothing happened in the first 40 minutes and then two goals were scored in as many minutes, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic adding to Mkhitaryan’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie Carragher, working as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the point that it had been a slow match until Mkhitaryan broke the deadlock - but he then made a comment about his employer’s viewing figures and some people reckon he could find himself in hot water as a result.

It was revealed back in October that football fans were turning away from Sky Sports.

The Daily Mail claimed Sky have suffered a 19 per cent drop in viewing figures for live Premier League matches this season, despite shelling out a record £5.14 billion to show the matches on their platform a year earlier.

Carragher: No wonder we're losing viewers!

Carragher tried to make fun of this fact with his light-hearted comment during the half-time interval, but it probably wasn’t the smartest move in the world by the former Liverpool defender.

Asked where United’s two goals had come from, Carragher responded: “I don’t know because for the first 40 minutes we were scratching our heads wondering what we were going to talk about.

“No wonder we’re losing viewing figures with first halves like that!”

People on Twitter are worried for him

It was an amusing comment, but people on Twitter aren’t convinced Sky will see the funny side…

Carragher is one of TV's best pundits

Carragher shouldn’t worry too much, though. The 39-year-old has developed into one of the best pundits on TV since hanging up his boots three-and-a-half years ago.

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

It’s safe to assume that Sky will let him off the hook on this occasion.

