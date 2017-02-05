Arsenal fans are set to endure another season without a Premier League title following a 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday all but crippled their title hopes.

The Gunners have failed to clinch a league title since the unbeaten 2003-04 campaign in which they immortalised themselves as ‘The Invincibles’.

Arsene Wenger deserves a great deal of credit for all he has achieved with the north London club, but sections of the Emirates faithful are growing tired of his inability to lead them to another Premier League crown.

The debate over whether the Frenchman should lead Arsenal for a 21st season is certainly a divisive one and not everyone is convinced removing him will be the solution to their woes.

Many supporters were likely tempted to give thought to the departure of the long-serving Wenger after suffering a convincing defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

The result leaves the north Londoners 12 points behind the leaders, giving plenty of Arsenal fans reason enough to vent their frustration towards the 67-year-old.

After the final whistle, YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV spoke to supporters about the future of their manager and – perhaps unsurprisingly – got some stinging opinions in response.

Gary Neville – who was covering the London derby for Sky Sports – witnessed what supporters were saying about Wenger and took a massive swipe at those baying for him to stand aside.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were a couple of these ArsenalFanTV cameras everywhere, and to be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

“I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them – which is a little bit funny – but I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him.

“I thought, he doesn't deserve that – that’s one thing he doesn't deserve. He’s done an unbelievable job.”

As was always likely to be the case, Arsenal Fan TV have hit back at the former Manchester United defender via Twitter.

Arsenal are very much in contention to secure a top-four finish this season, although the race for automatic Champions League qualification is sure to be hotly contested with only five points separating second and sixth position.

The Gunners also still alive this year’s competition with a trip to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 tie looming on 15 February.

However, it would seem supporters are just about fed up with failing to go all the way in the biggest competitions on offer.

